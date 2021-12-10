Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 151 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $523,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

