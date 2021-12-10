Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $65,000 Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,853,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,417,617,000 after purchasing an additional 597,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,596,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,684,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ventas by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after purchasing an additional 354,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,943,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

