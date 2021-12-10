Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.83.

NYSE ARE opened at $210.99 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.37 and a fifty-two week high of $213.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

