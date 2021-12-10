Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $222,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.82 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

