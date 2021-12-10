Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 735.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 62,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 54,673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CUZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.