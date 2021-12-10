Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 24 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI opened at $467.66 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

