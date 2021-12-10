Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.69.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.16. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $32.36 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Farfetch by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Farfetch by 39.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 6.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 5.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,827,000 after buying an additional 791,237 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.