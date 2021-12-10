Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 11000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$15.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.20.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

