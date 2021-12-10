FairCoin Price Reaches $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. FairCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $1,181.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 59.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001621 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057650 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.16 or 0.00950837 BTC.

About FairCoin

FairCoin (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

