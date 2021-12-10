Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 493,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104,715 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.90.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $62.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $265.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

