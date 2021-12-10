Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $38.88 on Monday. Expensify has a 12 month low of $34.06 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

