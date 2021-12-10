Exos Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 135,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. Cartesian Growth comprises about 0.7% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBL opened at $9.94 on Friday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.