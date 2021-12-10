Exos Asset Management LLC Purchases 87,269 Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) by 918.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,269 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAQ stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

