Exos Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

APTMU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.