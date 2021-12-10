Exos Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Exos Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

VRT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.