Exos Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

CIIGU opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

