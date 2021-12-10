Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 108,493 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 108,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRDU opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

