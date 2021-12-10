Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 97.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $96,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at $227,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

Shares of SKY opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

