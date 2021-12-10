Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $55.28 on Friday, hitting $60.09. 232,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,919. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays downgraded Everbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.46.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total value of $196,862.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

