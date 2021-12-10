European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:EUSG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

Shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $441,000.

About European Sustainable Growth Acquisition

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.