EUNO Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.60 or 0.00406016 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,394,253,660 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.