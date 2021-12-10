Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 3,480 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. IMS Capital Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $43.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

