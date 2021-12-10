Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 131 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $370.07 and a 200-day moving average of $366.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

