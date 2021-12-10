Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Sysco by 16.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 48.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 24.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.43.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

