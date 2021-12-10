Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned 0.84% of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 22,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

PTIN stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

