Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 908 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of NKE opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.