Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 99,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after purchasing an additional 975,042 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,757,923,000 after purchasing an additional 305,021 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,958,328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,155,436,000 after purchasing an additional 270,867 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,663,061 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,069,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,842 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.31.

ADSK stock opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.73. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,617 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

