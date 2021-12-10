Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.