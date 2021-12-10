Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 940 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 641.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 14.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.