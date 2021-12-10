ETNA Network (ETNA) Price Hits $0.14

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. ETNA Network has a market cap of $1.64 million and $296,742.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,027.49 or 0.08348785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00081766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00058840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,467.43 or 1.00470465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002787 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

ETNA Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETNA Network directly using U.S. dollars.

