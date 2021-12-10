ETHplode (ETHPLO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $53,000.01 and approximately $1.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00040373 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007017 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,859,518 coins and its circulating supply is 43,845,417 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.