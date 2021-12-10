Etherisc DIP Token Price Tops $0.0829 (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market capitalization of $15.91 million and approximately $56,304.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

