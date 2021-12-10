Ethereum Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $754,559.77 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $754,559.77 and $16.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.