Eterbase Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.10 Million (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00041795 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

