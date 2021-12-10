Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

ESTA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter purchased 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $65.12. 520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,069. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

