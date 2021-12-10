Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $341.61.

ESS opened at $344.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.11. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $226.79 and a twelve month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,922 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,601 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 57.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

