Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $344.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.11. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,922 shares of company stock worth $25,743,601 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

