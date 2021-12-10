Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Barbara Pak Sells 5,257 Shares of Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $344.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.79 and a 12 month high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,626,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.61.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.