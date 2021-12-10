Essex LLC Makes New $6.67 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,669,000. Apple comprises 1.8% of Essex LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 61,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 231,598 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,801 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 131,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,609,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $174.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $176.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

