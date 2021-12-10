Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Esquire Financial stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.30). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

