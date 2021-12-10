Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Down 0.1%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.37 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERMAY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

