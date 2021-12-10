Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $86.63 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200 day moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.46%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after buying an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,568,000 after buying an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after purchasing an additional 927,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

