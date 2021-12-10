Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Adagene Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for Adagene in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.50) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.20).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

Shares of ADAG stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. Adagene has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $31.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the third quarter valued at $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adagene during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Adagene by 280.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Adagene by 34.5% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

