Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO Sells $42,120.00 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equitable stock opened at $32.53 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $36.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.