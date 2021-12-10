Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.22.

EQX stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 42.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 3.1% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

