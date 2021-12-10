EPAM Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the average volume of 268 call options.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $700.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.68. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $314.08 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

