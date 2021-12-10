EPAM Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 588% compared to the average volume of 268 call options.
NYSE:EPAM opened at $700.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $637.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.68. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $314.08 and a 12-month high of $725.40.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,386 shares of company stock worth $14,827,073 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
