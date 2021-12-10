EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 50,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.
- On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.
NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $697.12. 1,199,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,200. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.34 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.68.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.