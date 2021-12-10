EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin Sells 50,000 Shares

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arkadiy Dobkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 5,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.37, for a total transaction of $3,306,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 2,341 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,580,175.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $697.12. 1,199,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,200. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.34 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $637.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $587.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

