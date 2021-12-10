eosDAC One Day Volume Reaches $29,636.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. eosDAC has a total market cap of $726,752.14 and $29,636.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

