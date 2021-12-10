Enzyme Price Reaches $83.48 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Enzyme has a market cap of $149.66 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $83.48 or 0.00173676 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme (CRYPTO:MLN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.