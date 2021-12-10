Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Shares Gap Up to $7.01

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $7.30. Entravision Communications shares last traded at $7.32, with a volume of 794 shares trading hands.

EVC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 100,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher T. Young sold 46,316 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $416,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,382 shares of company stock worth $3,822,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 1,913,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,190,000 after buying an additional 577,536 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 1,273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 420,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

